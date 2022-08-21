CicLAvia open-streets festival goes Hollywood. Here's what you need to know

The CicLAvia open-streets festival is going Hollywood on Sunday, with roads closed between East and West Hollywood to allow locals to walk, bike or skate through Tinseltown.

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) -- The CicLAvia open-streets festival is going Hollywood on Sunday, with roads closed between East and West Hollywood to allow locals to walk, bike or skate through Tinseltown.

The event will close Hollywood and Santa Monica boulevards for a roughly 6.6-mile stretch, with only people-powered vehicles allowed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The open-streets festival is designed to reconnect residents with their neighbors and community, while supporting local businesses and encouraging healthy outdoor activities.

Two more similar events are planned this year -- on Oct. 9 in downtown Los Angeles and Dec. 4 in South Los Angeles.

CicLAvia officials have said more than 1.6 million people have taken part in the events over the years.

More information is available at www.ciclavia.org.

Sunday's events will formally begin with an 8:30 a.m. news conference on Santa Monica Boulevard featuring the mayors of Los Angeles and West Hollywood, along with other city, county and state officials.