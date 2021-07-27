CicLAvia is returning with 3 separate events in Los Angeles County

WILMINGTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Grab your bike, scooter, skateboard or just yourself.CicLAVia is coming back, and we now have a look at the route as the fun event returns next month.It'll be a 2.25-mile route that connects Banning Park and Wilmington Waterfront Park in Wilmington.You do not have to do the entire route.CicLAVia was canceled five times last year due to the pandemic.If you can't make it to Wilmington on Aug. 15, don't worry. It's heading to downtown Los Angeles in October and to South L.A. in December.CicLAvia closes streets to car traffic and opens them for people to walk, skate, bike, play and explore parts of Los Angeles County.