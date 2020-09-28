Car wash fundraiser helps family of 19-year-old killed in Gardena crash

By ABC7.com staff
SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A car wash fundraiser was held Sunday in San Pedro for the family of a teenage girl killed in a tragic car crash last week.

Cielo Romero Rojas died early Thursday morning on the 405 freeway in Gardena.

Friends and family are hoping to raise enough money washing cars to cover funeral costs.

Family members say they want the 19 year old to be remembered as a loving person with a big heart and a beautiful smile.

A GoFundMe page has already raised over $20,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gardenasan pedrolos angeles countyfatal crashgofundmefundraiser
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
After voting for dining ban, supervisor dines out at SoCal restaurant
Bank of America CEO in hot seat over emptied EDD accounts
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Union Station COVID-19 testing site to remain open despite film shoot
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Show More
Newsom: California to receive 327K doses of COVID vaccine
Gov. Newsom considers stay-at-home order for most of CA
Mother of Houston influencer believes daughter was murdered
SoCal cities facing dire financial situation with closure of casinos
OC seeing steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
More TOP STORIES News