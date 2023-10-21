Cindy Montanez, former San Fernando councilwoman and CA assemblymember, dies

SAN FERNANDO (CNS) -- Cindy Montanez, the trailblazing San Fernando politician and environmental advocate who had a local elementary school named in her honor Tuesday, died Saturday, city officials announced.

"It is with inconsolable grief and deep sadness that we announce the passing of Councilmember Cindy Montanez, current CEO of TreePeople, and former California State Assembly Member," San Fernando officials wrote.

"... Cindy will be remembered as a fierce advocate and a champion for environmental justice across California. To her family Cindy will always remain a loving daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt, and will be missed dearly."

"The family requests that their privacy be respected during this difficult time. Details regarding the memorial service and funeral will be shared as they are made available," the statement continued.

The cause of death was not provided, but Montanez was recently diagnosed with aggressive terminal cancer.

Montanez was the youngest person ever elected to the San Fernando City Council in 1999 at age 25, and the youngest woman elected to the California state Legislature at age 28 in 2002. Two years later she chaired the powerful Assembly Rules Committee, becoming the youngest person, first Latina and first Democratic woman to hold that post.

She was tapped as CEO of TreePeople in 2016. The educational and environmental advocacy organization works to support sustainable urban ecosystems in the greater Los Angeles area.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Unified School Board voted unanimously to rename Gridley Street Elementary School in San Fernando to Gridley-Montanez Dual Language Academy.

"I think it's incredibly inspiring both that the school community came together around this potential change, and wanted to retain its connection to Gridley," LAUSD board member Kelly Gonez said, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. "And the students spoke to seeing themselves in Cindy's story, and were inspired by all of the amazing achievements that she had in her young life."

In August, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously renamed Pacoima Wash Natural Park to Cindy Montanez Natural Park.

The Los Angeles County Democratic Party released a statement mourning Montanez, calling her a "trailblazer" who "shattered multiple glass ceilings."

"Her enduring legacy of advocating for environmental justice, climate change and housing will resonate for generations to come," the statement said. "Our hearts go out to her family, and may her influence persist with strength and purpose."