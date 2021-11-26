Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11270613" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Citadel Outlets in Commerce opened on Thanksgiving for an early start to Black Friday shopping, after bucking the holiday tradition during the pandemic.

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Citadel Outlets opened on Thanksgiving for Black Friday shopping, the first time since the start of the pandemic that they opened early for the holiday tradition."We are hoping we return to some return normalcy, that we have a big crowd, that people are happy to be back," said outlets manager David Blagg.According to Blagg, the outlets did not open early for Black Friday shopping in 2020 - which usually happens on Thanksgiving night.This year, they opened the gates to the property at 4 p.m. to let shoppers in, but the stores opened at 8 p.m.Lines were long as shoppers waited for the chance to buy merchandise at discounted prices and thousands of people showed up to the mall.In light of recent flash mob thefts that have been going on across California, Blagg said they're taking a different approach with security this year."We do have some new security measures that are in place," said Blagg. "Let's just say that within a minute to two minutes of an alarm being sounded, needing to close the centers as far as access in or out we are very capable of doing that," said Blagg.