Business

Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping

The stores opened at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving night.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Black Friday shoppers flock to Citadel Outlets in Commerce

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Citadel Outlets opened on Thanksgiving for Black Friday shopping, the first time since the start of the pandemic that they opened early for the holiday tradition.

"We are hoping we return to some return normalcy, that we have a big crowd, that people are happy to be back," said outlets manager David Blagg.

According to Blagg, the outlets did not open early for Black Friday shopping in 2020 - which usually happens on Thanksgiving night.

This year, they opened the gates to the property at 4 p.m. to let shoppers in, but the stores opened at 8 p.m.

Lines were long as shoppers waited for the chance to buy merchandise at discounted prices and thousands of people showed up to the mall.

In light of recent flash mob thefts that have been going on across California, Blagg said they're taking a different approach with security this year.

"We do have some new security measures that are in place," said Blagg. "Let's just say that within a minute to two minutes of an alarm being sounded, needing to close the centers as far as access in or out we are very capable of doing that," said Blagg.

EMBED More News Videos

The Citadel Outlets in Commerce opened on Thanksgiving for an early start to Black Friday shopping, after bucking the holiday tradition during the pandemic.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscity of commercelos angeles countycommunity journalistholiday shoppingthanksgivingin the communityblack friday
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Show More
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Oregon gray wolf dies after historic trek into California
More TOP STORIES News