City of Industry: Woman, child struck while crossing street in violent hit-and-run captured on video

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators are working to track down a hit-and-run driver who struck a grandmother and her granddaughter Wednesday while they were crossing the street in the City of Industry.

A residential security camera caught the crime. The video shows a silver Honda Accord driving through a red light at the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Gemini Street, then plowing into the two pedestrians and speeding away.

Video showed the pedestrians fly across the hood of the car before landing on the road.

"I was shocked obviously. I was like, 'Whoa, how can you just take off and leave them there?'" said Fabian Barajas. His security camera captured the collision.

Fortunately, the two pedestrians were not seriously injured. Investigators said they were taken to a hospital, treated and released.

Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Traffic Division were canvassing the neighborhood Thursday morning.

Barajas has had his camera pointed at the intersection for the last four years, capturing all kinds of wrecks and traffic violations.

"Accidents, speeding cars constantly," he told Eyewitness News. "This is up and down speeding. There's no control of that."

If you have any information that could help lead investigators to the hit-and-run driver, you are urged to contact LA CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477.