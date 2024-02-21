Los Angeles offering resources to help residents rebuild, repair after storm

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In you live in an area of Los Angeles that was damaged in recent storms, the city has resources to help you rebuild, report damage and file claims.

The city suggests you start by taking pictures of damage and making efforts to protect your property from further problems.

County residents are also asked to complete a damage assessment survey, which will help determine if Los Angeles County qualifies for disaster assistance.

Click here for Los Angeles city disaster recovery services.

The site provides resources for disaster recovery, such as obtaining permits to rebuild, filing claims if you feel the damage is the city's liability, collecting and recycling waste, reporting unstable hillsides and damaged streets, and special services for those with disabilities.

You can also call 311 or go online here to MyLA 311 which provides general city of Los Angeles service questions and requests.