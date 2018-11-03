Claremont woman arrested for intentionally striking, killing bicyclist, police say

A woman was arrested after intentionally hitting and killing a bicyclist with her vehicle in Claremont Saturday, police said.Claremont police responded to the crash at about 11:37 a.m. on the 1900 block of Mills Ave.The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.Upon investigation from the Los Angeles County Coroner, it was determined the driver intended to strike the bicyclist.Lt. Eric Huizar identified the victim as 54-year-old Leslie Pray of Claremont. She was on her morning bike ride when she was struck.The driver, 61-year-old Sandra Wicksted of Claremont, was arrested on suspicion of murder.Police are still attempting to find a motive for the attack. They are not aware of any existing relationship between the suspect and victim.There were no witnesses to the actual collision, police said.The vehicle was described as a green 1996 Mercury Tracer wagon.The suspect is being held on $2 million bail.