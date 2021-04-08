This charismatic clown in Huntington Beach is also a master barber

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9627086" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> FAVOR RETURNED: The owner of a SoCal-based online coffee business, who is doing well during the pandemic, is raising funds for a barber who gave him free haircuts when he launched his company.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The circus isn't in town...but this charismatic clown is, and he's offering a one man show. And to see him perform is as simple as getting a haircut."I always wanted to go all out and really express myself all the way," said Richard Louis Esposito, Clown/Master Barber.Esposito is a clown master barber, cutting hair and confetti bombing customers at the OC Barbers Parlor in Huntington Beach.He started clowning around when he was just a kid. And almost 10 years ago -- Richie committed to becoming a real life clown, using tattoos to transform his face and body. He believes life should be a lot less serious - and humor is everything."Maybe they're having a bad day and they look over and see a clown and they're like, that's pretty cool," said Esposito. "I rather make people laugh than be so serious about life right now."Anna Marie O'Rourke and her son Hudson have been following Richie the clown for years on Instagram. They made a two and a half hour drive from Bakersfield to experience the clown cut. They said the experience was a good few minutes of pure entertainment.The Barber Clown attracts people from all over, and it's certainly good for business. In 2013, "Ripley's Believe or Not" recognized Richie as the only tattoo modified clown in the world.