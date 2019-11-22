Clumsy criminal caught on video in Louisiana

By ABC7.com staff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KABC) -- A bank robber received a lot of attention following a clumsy escape from his heist in Louisiana.

The local sheriff's office shared surveillance footage of the criminal getting away after he allegedly robbed a credit union in Shreveport - but not before tripping multiple times along the way.

The man was shown falling three times before he reached his getaway car and took off.

Some locals who watched the footage were in disbelief that the alleged robber got away.

"He's a lucky man because all you got to do is fall once. At least that's the way it is in the movies," said one resident.

The suspect has not been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianastupid criminalscaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flames emit from plane engine, makes emergency landing LAX
Weapon used in Saugus High shooting was 'kit gun,' authorities say
Leimert Park boy who shot himself may have used guard's gun
$13.2M judgment for family in Anaheim PD fatal chokehold case
Family of missing South LA man with dementia claims CHP abandoned him
OC's South Coast Plaza to light up Christmas tree
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
Show More
California justices reject law requiring Trump tax returns
More than 2 dozen arrested during search warrant sweep in 3 SoCal counties
2 drivers sought as witnesses to fatal hit-and-run crash in Monterey Park
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Home sales report: 73% of costliest US zip codes are in California
More TOP STORIES News