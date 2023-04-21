Frank Ocean drops out of Coachella, weekend 2 lineup released

Frank Ocean will not return for weekend 2 of Coachella, citing injuries to his leg.

INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Coachella has released it set times for the second weekend of the festival after headliner Frank Ocean canceled his Sunday performance, citing an injury.

Ocean dropped out from the event on Wednesday after a much-criticized weekend 1 performance. A statement from the singer's representative said Ocean has two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.

Fans complained about Ocean's performance last weekend. They say there wasn't enough live singing and because the show started late, it was cut early because of the festival's curfew.

Instead of Ocean on the main stage Sunday, Blink-182 will perform starting at 9:20 p.m., followed by another artist listed as "TBA" on the new lineup, according to a tweet the festival posted on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny and Blackpink return to headline this weekend.