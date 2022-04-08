Where's my Coachella ticket? Frustrated festival-goers take to Twitter, Reddit

Have you gotten your ticket to Coachella? Well, plenty of eager festival-goers haven't. They say there's been issues getting their tickets."We usually get our tickets a couple of months beforehand. But this year, with the festival being next Friday, I actually still don't even have the tickets as of yet," said Anthony Lai, who resides in Koreatown.Anthony Lai has been to the Coachella twice before. For the show this year, he bought his ticket June 4, 2021."I did get a shipping confirmation on Monday. But it seems like a lot of people online are having issues getting their tickets," said Lai.Reddit and Twitter threads show many people complaining over the past couple weeks about not having received their tickets yet.According to Lai's confirmation email, the wristbands are being shipped via UPS.UPS sent ABC7 the following statement about Lai's tickets:We reached out to the Coachella organizers for a statement but have not heard back.