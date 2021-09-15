localish

Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Aims to Raise $1 Million for Cancer Research

Biking Across America for Cancer Research

CANON BEACH, OR. -- From the Oregon Coast to the Jersey Shore, hundreds of Bristol Myers Squibb employees are biking across America to raise money for an incredible cause.

"I'm biking in the Coast 2 Coast for Cancer ride to honor my dad," says participant and Melanoma survivor, Jill Comely.

She and hundreds of other Bristol Myers Squibb employees are biking to raise money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, founded by ESPN and legendary basketball coach Jim Volvano with the goal of ending cancer.

Despite facing many challenges to get there due to the pandemic, Jill and her colleagues will be completing the daring cross-country ride to not only raise money but to also help others diagnosed with cancer realize they are not alone.

To learn more about Coast 2 Coast for Cancer, visit CancerBikeRide.Org.
