Passenger identified in attempted cockpit breach on flight from LAX as new details emerge

The FBI has identified the suspect as Asiel Norton. According to a criminal complaint, Norton rushed to the front of the aircraft mid-flight on Friday. He pushed aside flight attendants and began pounding on the flight deck door, repeatedly yelling: "We need to land this plane."
The airline said crew and passengers pinned down the man, and he was not able to breach the locked cockpit aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 386. Video taken aboard the plane shows the zip-tied and shoeless man surrounded by passengers and crew members.
Norton was arrested after the plane, which took off from LAX and was headed to Nashville, was diverted to Albuquerque. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday.
No one was injured, and the FBI is investigating the incident.
In audio from the pilot's emergency call to air traffic control, the pilot can be heard saying the passenger had been restrained.
"Is there still a struggle going?" air traffic control asks.
"Uh, he is restrained now Delta 386," the pilot responds.