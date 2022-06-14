Pets & Animals

Pest company will pay you $2,000 if you let it release 100 cockroaches into your home

The company wants to test a new pest control technique on cockroaches.
RALEIGH, N.C. -- A Raleigh pest control company is offering thousands of people $2,000 if they let the company release 100 cockroaches into their home.

The Pest Informer is an extermination company that touts more than 20 years of experience in the industry. The company wants to test a new pest control technique on cockroaches.

So to test it, they're hoping people will let them release the bugs into their home for about 30 days.

Homeowners who agree to participate in the study will be compensated $2,000 for their trouble.

