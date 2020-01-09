coffee

CES 2020: IBM's Thank My Farmer app will trace coffee beans back to grower

LAS VEGAS -- If you ever wanted to know where your coffee beans came from in your morning cup of joe, you'll soon have that chance.

IBM unveiled a new app at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week that could possibly change the way you drink coffee.

The app is called, "Thank My Farmer".

IBM teamed up with traceability platform, Farmer connect.

With the app, users will be able to trace the cup of coffee from the store you bought it from, back to the farm the bean originally came from.

Users in the U.S. and Canada will be able to scan QR codes that will be printed on well-known brands such as Folgers.

The app is expected to launch later this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyibmfarm to tableu.s. & worldappcoffee
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COFFEE
Starbucks to reopen 90 percent of company-owned stores by early June
Give back with a coffee or snack to healthcare workers
Man serves coffee to essential workers from home window
Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, health workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News