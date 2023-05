A University of Redlands graduate honored her parents who left Southeast Asia to give her a better future.

College graduate gives parents sash, gown to thank them

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- In a heartwarming moment caught on video, Debbie Ly honored her parents by putting her graduation gown sash on her parents.

The University of Redlands graduate told her parents that "this is not just my graduation. It is ours."

"I want to say thank you for putting me through school," she said to her parents in the video.

Her mother is from Laos, and her father is from Vietnam. Ly says they worked their entire lives to give her the gift of a higher education.