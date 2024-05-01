College of the Canyons student killed in Granada Hills car-to-car shooting

The LAPD is searching for the gunman who killed a 19-year-old College of the Canyons student in a car-to-car shooting.

GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 19-year-old man was killed in a car-to-car shooting in a quiet Granada Hills neighborhood early Wednesday.

Investigators are now trying to find the gunman who opened fire on a car carrying three people.

Los Angeles police officers were called to the intersection of Rinaldi Street and Shoshone Avenue just before 1 a.m. and found a 19-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

That man, identified only as a College of the Canyons student, was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was a passenger in a white Honda coupe.

Police say a person in another car came up from behind the car as they were driving and opened fire.

LAPD is asking anyone with information about this case to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).