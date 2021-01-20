College student fatally shot at Darby Park in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A $30,000 reward is being offered for any information in the shooting death of 20-year-old Andrew Summerfield. The shooting happened on Jan. 5 at Darby Park in Inglewood.Police says he was shot multiple times in his car.Summerfield was a scholar student athlete at Grand Canyon University pursuing a major in Business Administration, studying remotely due to the COVID-19 crisis.