College students with a budget are heading back to campus, and there are many places that their student ID can unlock exclusive discounts.

College students, here are some deals you can get with your student ID

College students with a budget are heading back to campus, and there are many places that their student ID can unlock exclusive discounts.

Here's a breakdown of some of the bargains available for college students, starting with streaming services:

- You can get Spotify with Hulu for $6 a month. If you just want Hulu, it's $2.

- Students can use YouTube premium for $8 a month.

- Amazon Music is $6 a month.

Speaking of Amazon, you might want to take advantage of its' 6-month free trial for students. After that, your Prime subscription is half off.

Walmart+ is half off for verified students, too. Apple and Best Buy also offer a variety of exclusive student discounts.

For your physical fitness:

- Peloton is offering students a subscription for $7 a month. You don't need a bike either to use classes like strength training or yoga.

- Many gym chains also offer student discounts, depending on the location, so call around to compare prices.

- And for your mental wellness, Headspace is giving students access for just $10 a year.

Off-campus deals:

AMC, Cinemark and Regal theaters offer discounts with your student ID. How much of a deal you get depends on the time of day and the theater.

You can also get discounted tickets at local exhibits like the Huntington Library, LACMA and the Natural History Museum.

Join us every weekday morning on Eyewitness News at 5 a.m. for our new segment, ABC7 On Your Side. John Gregory has you covered on money-saving tips, including tricks to save on your bills, smart negotiating tactics, plus where you can score free stuff!