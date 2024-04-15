SoCal gaming shop robbed at gunpoint, suspect fights with employees, video shows

Surveillance cameras captured the moment gaming store Into The Retroverse was robbed at gunpoint in Colton.

COLTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The owner of a gaming shop in Colton says his store has now been robbed three times, with the latest incident happening at gunpoint.

Surveillance cameras captured the terrifying moments Sunday at the store Into The Retroverse.

Footage from inside the store shows a man with a hoodie and mask fighting with employees before he whipped out a gun. He then appears to fill his bag with stolen merchandise and gets away.

"What if there had been other customers in here during that time?," said Jovanne Bernal, the store's owner. "We're a video game/card shop. Do you realize how many times we have kids in here a day? What if there had been a family when this man came and did that? What if a child had been hurt?"

The shop was robbed last year on Nov. 6 and Thanksgiving Day.