Colton man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after 14 burrito-shaped packages of meth found

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The U.S. Department of Justice released pictures of the 14 burrito-shaped packages of meth found in the vehicle of a Colton man.

A federal judge sentenced 48-year-old Ricardo Renteria to 15 years in federal prison for three felonies related to his February 2018 arrest.

Los Angeles police pulled over Renteria in the Angelino Heights neighborhood after witnessing erratic driving from his Chevrolet Tahoe.

Renteria consented to a search of the vehicle.

Police found a black garbage bag behind the driver's seat containing the 14 foil-wrapped, burrito-shaped packages.

The packages contained almost 14 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value ranging from $27,000 to $40,000.

After the Tahoe was impounded, another search found a fully loaded Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver in a secret compartment of the driver's side door.
