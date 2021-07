COLTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a suspect at the end of a chase in Colton Wednesday evening, authorities said.According to the San Bernardino County Sherriff's Department, the suspect failed to yield for a traffic stop and took off, triggering a pursuit.At the end of the chase, the suspect was shot by a deputy near Sperry Drive and Fairway Avenue around 8:45 p.m.A black SUV crashed up against a pole at the scene appears to be part of the investigation by the department.The suspect was taken to a hospital and is now facing various charges.No deputies were hurt in the incident.