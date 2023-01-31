WATCH LIVE

Commerce Casino barricade situation: Sheriff's deputies in standoff with man armed with knife

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 3:08PM
Authorities in standoff with man armed with knife at Commerce Casino
Sheriff's deputies were involved in a standoff with a man armed with a knife after he barricaded himself inside the Commerce Casino, authorities said.

COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Sheriff's deputies were involved in a standoff with a man armed with a knife Tuesday morning after he barricaded himself inside the Commerce Casino, authorities said.

The incident began before 6 a.m. at the casino in the 6100 block of Telegraph Road.

More than a dozen L.A. County sheriff's vehicles were seen outside the casino, located just off the 5 Freeway and less than a mile from the Citadel Outlets.

The circumstances that led to the barricade situation were unknown. Mental health professionals and a K-9 unit were summoned to the scene.

No injuries were immediately reported, and it was unclear if the standoff prompted the evacuation of the entire casino. The adjacent hotel remained open.

