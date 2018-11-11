<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4669153" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

After the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill, the Alex Fiore Thousand Oaks Teen Center said it would serve as a victim support center. It later opened its doors to Woolsey Fire evacuees. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)