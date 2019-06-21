Community & Events

9-year-old boxer from South Gate headed to National Junior Olympics

By
You don't want to mess with 9-year-old Ethan Quiroga. He's only been boxing for a few years, but his hard work training five days a week has paid off.

Quiroga is the youngest boxer from the Century Sheriff's Boxing gym headed to the National Junior Olympics later this month in Wisconsin.

"I have an opportunity that others don't have. I love coming to this gym. I like them all supporting me. To come here and train with my coach, it's an honor for me," said Quiroga.

The gym is a second home for the 4th grader. It's part of the LA County Sheriff's Department Youth Activities League, a non-profit that teaches kids how to box and coaches them in tournaments. Sheriff Villanueva presented Quiroga with a check for $1,000 dollars to help him cover expenses at the junior olympics.

"Something that I never thought was going to happen," said Quiroga.

"This facility had really supported us. He's in a safe environment. He's learning, nurturing," said Hugo Quiroga, Ethan's dad.

Ethan, who lives in South Gate with his dad and two brothers, says he took up boxing because he was being bullied in school, but never thought it would turn into a passion that has helped him in every part of his life.

"Very thankful and I hope we get our job done and in the future we just keep supporting other kids. Ethan always says stuff like, when I grow up, I want to help other kids too," said Hugo Quiroga.

The Century Sheriff's Boxing Gym is sending two of their boxers to the National Junior Olympics. Ethan will be joined by Perla Bazaldua, a 14-year-old who is going for her 6th time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouth gateolympicsathletesboxing
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News