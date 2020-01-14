Community & Events

ABC7 broadcasts 35th Annual Kingdom Day Parade

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- ABC7 is proud to broadcast the 35th Annual Kingdom Day Parade live from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with ABC7 Eyewitness News Anchors Michelle Tuzee and Leslie Sykes as hosts. ABC7's David Ono, Ellen Leyva, Marc Brown and Dallas Raines will also be on hand, as they ride in the Parade as part of the celebration.

This year's Parade theme is "Equality For All Humanity, Our Next Step". The Parade will start at 10:00 AM at Western and MLK Blvd. The Parade route runs down MLK Blvd. to Crenshaw Blvd., where it turns left. The Parade ends at Vernon Avenue.

After the Parade, you can continue the celebration at the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Festival at the historic Leimert Park, which will run from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. There will be booths, food, community and music.

For more information visit: www.kingdomdayparade.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouth los angelesparademlk daysouth los angelescommunitymlkmartin luther king jr
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
26 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
Ex-Upland police officer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
3 shot, 2 killed at Ontario apartment complex
Newsom to continue 'homeless tour' in SoCal
Video captures deadly collision involving off-duty LASD detective
VIDEO: Students run to safety as strong wind blows roof off school gym
2 teens hospitalized after being struck by van near Long Beach Poly
Show More
La Habra cyclist struck by vehicle offers prayers, forgiveness for driver
Astros GM, manager fired for sign-stealing during 2017 championship season
Body believed to be missing Ohio teen Harley Dilly found
Opossum viciously beaten at South Carolina golf course
LAUSD cooperating in murder investigation of 6-year-old boy
More TOP STORIES News