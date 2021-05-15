Arts District art installation helps Angelenos grieve loved ones

ARTS DISTRICT (KABC) -- A 24-hour art installation is on display in the Arts District at the Little Tokyo Car Wash."We wanted to create a space for our Los Angeles community to come and mourn and remember those loved ones, friends, relatives that we have lost since January of 2020," said Artist David Maldonado.It's one of many installations on display throughout the city in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. It's all part of the "We Rise LA" campaign, launched through the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health.This exhibit is called Los Angeles, I Hope You Know How Loved You Are."In creating a space for others to experience and exercise their grief, it's also been a way of creating space for our own personal traumas and grief," said Production Designer Sindie Dear.In between the large arches, dozens of candles and gigantic floral arrangements, there are two screens.They display the names and photos of loved ones lost to COVID."We urge everybody to go to losangeleslovestory.com and submit your friends, your family, your loved ones," said Dear.Watch the video for more.