Christmas tree arrives at The Grove shopping center

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Grove kicked off the holiday season with the arrival of this year's Christmas tree.The white fir, which is over 100 feet tall and taller than the tree at Rockefeller Center, was brought in from Mount Shasta in Northern California. It arrived on a flatbed truck Monday morning.The tree was hoisted by a giant crane in the center of The Grove and will be decorated with 15,000 sparkling lights and 10,000 ornaments.The Grove tree lighting ceremony will be on Sunday, Nov. 17. The Santa House will open the next day.The Grove will observe Hanukkah by lighting the menorah on Dec. 29.