SoCal Strong: High School students give Mother Nature a boost with 'Compost Culture", service promotes sustainability

SOUTH PASADENA (KABC) -- A pair of students at South Pasadena High School are staying SoCal Strong, by helping Mother Nature. With "Compost Culture" they're teaching the community about the importance of composting."We're trying to provide our community with options for responsible waste disposal," said Patrick Latting, Lead of Communications, Compost Culture.Every Thursday evening, at the Farmer's Market in South Pasadena, Compost Culture offers a food waste drop off. People simply drop off their collected food scraps, and Compost Culture takes care of the rest! Everything you might have, from bread, to coffee grounds, fruits, and vegetables; the team takes the scraps to a farm where it's turned into healthy dirt; it's then brought back to the Farmer's Market... and it's all for free.The Dragon Kim Foundation is a sponsor, and helped bring this idea to life.