San Pedro library to host daily storytime live on Instagram amid coronavirus closures

With most schools out across the state, many may be looking for ways to keep the kids busy and engaged.

Even though all 86 libraries across Los Angeles County are closed amid the coronavirus outbreak, the San Pedro branch is stepping up to offer a unique experience for book lovers.

Every day, library officials will host storytime live on their Instagram page in both English and Spanish.



Meanwhile, the L.A. County library system is taking extra steps to ensure that people can access new books while staying home.

Though all libraries will be closed through March 31, nearly half of its lobbies were reopened Tuesday so people can pick up books on hold.

Pick-up times are between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at select locations.

Additionally, access to the library's digital resources, including e-books, audiobooks, movies and TV shows are also still available.
