ABC7 is committed to keeping you safe and informed during the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday at 2 p.m., join Circle of Health reporter Denise Dador and five physicians from various specialties from UCLA Health for a virtual town hall.
You can watch the town hall streaming here. Download our new ABC7 Los Angeles app to stream the event to your TV, and if you have a question for the team of doctors, please submit it below.
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Is it safe to reopen California? What are the benefits of the antibody test? Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during our ABC7 town hall Wednesday.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News