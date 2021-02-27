FriYay in the Community: Los Angeles County residents share their good news

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A few Inglewood Residents decided to share some of their good news this week.
Sisters Leslie and LeAnn Jones are opening up Inglewood's first and only wine bar this spring. Cheers to that!
Kaitlyn Parhm, the founder of local non-profit Inglewood's Helping Hands, is collecting donations for a baby box drive. The non-profit will be donating baby supplies to the families of L.A. County. You can see how to donate here.
The Inglewood Airport Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with other local organizations to hand out free PPE equipment to small businesses at Inglewood's Faithful Central Bible Church.
