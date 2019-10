How to help Los Angeles firefighters responding to devastating fires in Southern California

THANK YOU @RyanSeacrest for showing your support for our firefighters during the #CaliforniaFires.



Here's how you can show your support for @LAFD and @LAFDFoundation: https://t.co/YMvzucRr7I pic.twitter.com/kcV8ECK2qK — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 25, 2019

Here's how you can help support firefighters who respond to devastating brush fires to protect lives and homes.To donate to the LAFD foundation, visit https://supportlafd.org/ To donate to the L.A. County Fire Department foundation, visit https://www.lacfdf.org Approximately 96% of the city's budget dedicated to the LAFD is allocated to personnel expenses, leaving little room to support the department's other needs. The LAFDF was created in 2010 to supplement the fire department's budget by providing first responders with essential equipment, training, education and outreach programming that would otherwise go unfunded. The mission of the Foundation is to raise funds to assist LAFD firefighters and paramedics in protecting life, property, and the environment.In 2013, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the concept of a foundation that would support the Los Angeles County Fire Department in its efforts to provide fire and life safety education and training throughout LA County.