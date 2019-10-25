How to help Los Angeles firefighters responding to devastating fires in Southern California

To donate to the LAFD foundation, visit https://supportlafd.org/.
To donate to the L.A. County Fire Department foundation, visit https://www.lacfdf.org.
THANK YOU @RyanSeacrest for showing your support for our firefighters during the #CaliforniaFires.— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 25, 2019
Here's how you can show your support for @LAFD and @LAFDFoundation: https://t.co/YMvzucRr7I pic.twitter.com/kcV8ECK2qK
About the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation
Approximately 96% of the city's budget dedicated to the LAFD is allocated to personnel expenses, leaving little room to support the department's other needs. The LAFDF was created in 2010 to supplement the fire department's budget by providing first responders with essential equipment, training, education and outreach programming that would otherwise go unfunded. The mission of the Foundation is to raise funds to assist LAFD firefighters and paramedics in protecting life, property, and the environment.
About the Los Angeles County Fire Department Foundation
In 2013, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the concept of a foundation that would support the Los Angeles County Fire Department in its efforts to provide fire and life safety education and training throughout LA County.