The iconic Mammoth Mountain summit sign that sits high on the mountaintop is being replaced after 21 years but it could be yours for the right price.
Rather than toss it, the resort is auctioning off the sign, which accumulated countless years of wear and tear from appearing in photos and special moments.
All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Mammoth Mountain Community Foundation.
Winter season on the mountain opens Nov. 9.
Iconic Mammoth Mountain sign up for auction after 21 years on summit
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More