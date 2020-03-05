Community & Events

Incumbent LA City Councilman David Ryu appears headed to a runoff with challenger Nithya Raman

By
SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- According to the Super Tuesday vote count thus far, incumbent David Ryu and Nithya Raman will be in a runoff election for City Council District 4.

To win outright, a candidate must win 50 percent plus one vote on Super Tuesday.

"I'm very, very excited. This is what democracy looks like. When the going gets tough, just hang in there. We're persistent, we fight and we succeed," said Ryu.

"This is so beautiful to see the community of people that we've built. They've gone out, knocked on doors for us. People are so excited about the power of City Council and what City Council can do for them," said Raman.

The top two candidates will be on the general election ballot on November 3, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssilver lakewest hollywoodlos angeles countylos angeles city councilelection resultscommunity journalistelection dayvote 2020electionin the communitycommunity
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAX medical screener tests positive for coronavirus
Assault suspect apprehended near Palmdale after chase
Newsom declares statewide emergency due to coronavirus
Teen killed, 2 people wounded in Rialto shooting, officials say
LA County declares state of emergency over coronavirus
West Virginia man who filmed infant sex abuse sentenced to life in prison
Video: Driver arrested for assault after wild crash in NoHo
Show More
60 Freeway reopens after officer-involved shooting in Chino
California election live results - see full list
California Primary Election 2020: Live updates
$100,000 check to fight COVID-19 signed by Pres. Trump
Woman finds out plant she's watered for 2 years is fake
More TOP STORIES News