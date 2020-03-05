Incumbent LA City Councilman David Ryu appears headed to a runoff with challenger Nithya Raman

SILVER LAKE (KABC) -- According to the Super Tuesday vote count thus far, incumbent David Ryu and Nithya Raman will be in a runoff election for City Council District 4.To win outright, a candidate must win 50 percent plus one vote on Super Tuesday."I'm very, very excited. This is what democracy looks like. When the going gets tough, just hang in there. We're persistent, we fight and we succeed," said Ryu."This is so beautiful to see the community of people that we've built. They've gone out, knocked on doors for us. People are so excited about the power of City Council and what City Council can do for them," said Raman.The top two candidates will be on the general election ballot on November 3, 2020.