Join me and @SIRIUSXM for a free performance at Union Station in Los Angeles TONIGHT! First come, first serve. Doors open at 7:30pm. pic.twitter.com/qYeQ5Zw5uB — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 19, 2019

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- John Legend will be holding a free concert at Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles Tuesday.The multi-award winning singer and songwriter will perform at 7:30 p.m.Attendance will be allowed on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors will open at 4 p.m.