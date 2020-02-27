Community & Events

KBBQ PIZZA: This Koreatown pizza joint is known for its signature mashups

KOREATOWN (KABC) -- Koreatown Pizza Co. is known for its throwback flavors and pizza mashups.

Co-owners Johnny Lee and Henry Lee wanted to incorporate flavors from their diverse backgrounds to create a unique menu.

"My partner Henry is from Korea and he started making pizzas here in the U.S. as his first job. I'm from Boise, Idaho but my parents are Korean so I'm Korean American second generation," said Johnny Lee.

"Everything on our menu is really a mashup of him and I and how we get along and how we learn from each other with diverse backgrounds," he said.

Their signature pizza is a Korean barbeque pizza called "The Kingsley."

The restaurant roughly goes through 350 per week.

Some of the toppings include cheese corn, seasoned beef, garlic sauce, deep-fried onion, and sweet potato stuffed crust.

"Sweet potato, of course, is a throwback snack. If you go to Korea there are people just walking around eating sweet potato," said Lee.

This pizza is named "The Kingsley" after the street Johnny's wife grew up on in Koreatown.

Looking to try a slice? Head to Koreatown Pizza Co.

3900 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90010
