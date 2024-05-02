LIVE: Police move in on pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA; individuals being detained

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Law enforcement officers Thursday morning began closing in on the pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA, where a large crowd of protesters remained hours after authorities declared an unlawful assembly.

Around 3:30 a.m., CHP officers in riot gear began advancing on the encampment. They then began dismantling and tearing away pieces of plywood, metal barriers and other items that protesters used to fortify it.

Loud flash bangs were heard going off in the area in an attempt to disperse the crowd, while some individuals were being calmly escorted away from the encampment.

Earlier in the morning, LAPD officers broke through an area of the encampment and came face to face with protesters. The protesters - outnumbering the officers - suddenly converged on police, forcing them to retreat. Up to that point, police had positioned themselves on the outskirts of the encampment.

For most of the night and into the early morning, the situation seemed tense but there were no drastic moments of violence between the two sides so far.

Large crowds of protesters at UCLA defied orders to leave as police in riot gear arrived at the campus.

The dispersal order was issued after 6 p.m. Wednesday, and the Los Angeles Police Department declared a tactical alert as officers in riot gear positioned themselves on campus to remove protesters who all day had been signaling their intentions to dig in to their positions.

The law enforcement presence stood in contrast to the scene that unfolded Tuesday night, when counter-demonstrators attacked the pro-Palestinian encampment.

During the daytime, members of the pro-Palestinian protest group were handing out supplies that included umbrellas, helmets, gas masks and goggles. A sign at one tent read "Protection kits 4 tonight." Some protesters were also seen bringing in plywood to rebuild walls that had been torn down during the overnight chaos.

"What happens next in my eyes is we still stay here," said Alicia Verdugo, one of the student protesters. "We stay here until further notice, until our demands are met."

An official crowd size was not available but footage from AIR7 HD showed what appeared to be thousands of people.

Police have ordered protesters to disperse from the UCLA campus after an encampment grew in size during the daytime Wednesday.

A large law enforcement presence, including LAPD, the Sheriff's Department and CHP, was also on campus Wednesday in contrast to the night before.

By around 8 p.m. dozens of officers in riot gear appeared to be positioning themselves in skirmish lines.

The night before, at least 15 people were injured during hours of clashes. There was no police presence on campus for at least three hours as protesters and counter-protesters fought, in some cases using metal barricades and plywood as weapons, as well as deploying bear spray and tear gas.

UCLA authorities were facing sharp criticism Wednesday over their apparent delay in requesting assistance from police. When CHP and LAPD officers were finally brought in, they began clearing the crowds around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.