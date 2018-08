The Saban Community Clinic is offering free vaccinations for children and adults on Monday, just in time for the start of classes within the Los Angeles Unified School District.The day-long vaccination drive is aimed at low-income families who cannot afford the almost $1,200 price tag for required vaccinations.Located at 5205 Melrose Avenue, the clinic will have its doors open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.