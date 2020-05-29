"LA Pride 50th Anniversary Celebration" on ABC7 will pay tribute to the history of the LGBTQ+ community in Los Angeles

Los Angeles's first-ever virtual Pride Parade will air as a 90-minute primetime special exclusively on ABC7, Saturday, June 13, 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., with an encore presentation on Sunday, June 14, at 2:00 pm. The event will be hosted by ABC7 Eyewitness News anchors Ellen Leyva and Brandi Hitt, with special guest host, actress Raven-Symoné.
The 2020 LA Pride Grand Marshals are CSW and LA Pride co-founder Rev. Troy Perry as the Community Grand Marshal and Project Angel Food as the Organizational Grand Marshal.
The virtual festivities will air as an exclusive primetime special that honors the journey through historical vignettes and celebrates the central role of the LGBTQ+ community in the culture and history of Los Angeles. The special will feature in-depth interviews, and spotlight local unsung heroes, Queer culture, community activists, and never-before-seen footage that bring to life all the achievements LA's LGBTQ+ community throughout the years.
The celebration will include special performances and appearances by Alex Newell, Amara La Negra, Asher Entertainment ft. The House of Ninja, Bob the Drag Queen, Carson Kressley, Erika Jayne, Greyson Chance, Hayley Kiyoko, Jake Borelli, Jordy, Justin Tranter, Lance Bass, Lee Daniels, Leslie Jordan, Megan Hilty & Brian Gallagher, Mj Rodriguez, Neve Campbell, Sandra Bernhard, Shea Diamond, The Pussycat Dolls, Trixie Mattel's performance presented by Virgin Fest at Rocco's, the cast of the upcoming Hulu series, "Love Victor" as well as local businesses, non-profits, Drag Queens with more to be announced.
"Our ongoing partnership with ABC7 is special to our organization, and we are excited to be working together to develop an unforgettable special that celebrates the longstanding history of LA Pride and our local LGBTQ+ community," said Estevan Montemayor, President of the CSW Board of Directors. "We are proud to kick-off our digital initiatives with a special that will commemorate and honor our brave and fearless pioneers who have fought over the last five decades, and continue to fight, to create LGBTQ+ equality."
"We are proud to extend our partnership with CSW for the second year in a row to present the 50th Anniversary Celebration of LA Pride," said Cheryl Fair, president and general manager of ABC7. "We are, above all, committed to delivering the strongest programming and storytelling that authentically reflects the communities we serve. Despite the unfathomable disruptions as a result of the pandemic, we are thrilled to bring the community together through this year's reimagined virtual celebration that we hope will entertain, inform, and inspire all."
In addition, CSW is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with iHeartMedia Los Angeles, and kick off Pride Month with the #iHeartLAPRIDE LGBTQ+ celebration aimed at bringing Pride celebrations to the comfort of individual's homes virtually and across social platforms. Central to Los Angeles, iHeartMedia will commemorate "50 Years of Pride in LA'' across its local stations including, Real 92.3, 104.3 MYFM, KOST 103.5, 102.7 KIIS-FM and ALT 98.7. Each station will feature daily vignettes voiced by on-air personalities, artists, celebrities and members of the LGBTQ+ community focused on the history of the LGBTQ+ movement and Pride celebration. Additionally, every Friday in June, LA radio stations will hold weekly Virtual Pride Parties streamed live on the station's YouTube channels, and on "Pride Radio'' featured on the iHeartRadio app. Details for all virtual Pride events will be announced on the iHeartMedia Los Angeles radio stations through the month, and can be found now 1043myfm.com, keyword LA Pride.
To further celebrate Pride, iHeartRadio Los Angeles and CSW will launch a podcast entitled, "LA Pridecast" and premiere its first episode in June. Hosted by iHeart's 104.3MYFM's Lisa Foxx, the monthly podcast will feature informative and entertaining conversation that explores the issues and topics relevant to the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Each episode will feature an in-depth conversation with a different member of the Los Angeles community who will share their personal stories of positivity, hope and truth to help others recognize the beauty in differences as well as the often-overlooked similarities. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.
Join Lance Bass, Bubble Tap Trailer and Rocco's West Hollywood at the countdown/pre-party at Rocco's Drive Through Party taking place Saturday, June 13, 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. where guests will be able to order and pickup a party box ahead of LA's 50th Anniversary Pride Special. Attendees will receive both an EMAIL and a TEXT MESSAGE with the login info for the Virtual Celebration taking place from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., where guests will enjoy multiple DJ sets, interactive games and saying hello to surprise guests. Order Your Pride Box in Advance: lavirtualpride.com
Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.