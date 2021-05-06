LA Pride announces June events and ABC7 Pride special

"LA Pride 2021: Thrive with Pride" will feature a month-long combination of events including a special celebration on ABC7.
LA Pride weekend will kick-off on Thursday, June 10, with a concert exclusively presented by and live streamed on TikTok and featuring Charli XCX and a showcase of up and coming LGBTQ+ artists across genres.
In addition, ABC7 will air a one-hour primetime special, "Thrive with Pride Celebration," on Saturday, June 12 at 9 p.m.
Hosts Ellen Leyva and Brandi Hitt will be joined by Karl Schmid and Eric Resendiz as they present the best of LA's LGBTQ+ community.
The presentation will feature individual profiles, celebrity shout-outs, spotlights on LA Pride's 2021 Honorees, special Pride performances and more.
In recognition of the incredibly difficult work Los Angeles social justice and non-profit organizations have put into achieving equity, actionable change and stability, LA Pride will launch a 30-day give back campaign to support these efforts.
"Pride Makes a Difference" will highlight opportunities for Angelenos to sign up to either volunteer, or donate goods and/or money to local organizations in Los Angeles County.
The new program is in conjunction with volunteer organization Big Sunday. A list of selected local organizations and drop off sites will be announced at a later date.
CSW has also expanded and diversified its board of directors, with a focus on true community representation.
Part of the internal mandate includes looking at ways the non-profit can go beyond a June Pride celebration and actively work for and within the Los Angeles LGBTQ+ community all year long.
Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.