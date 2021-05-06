Community & Events

LA Pride announces June events and ABC7 Pride special

"Thrive with Pride Celebration" on ABC7 will honor the LGBTQ+ community with musical performances, celebrity appearances, and in-depth interviews with local heroes and community activists.
Christopher Street West (CSW), the nonprofit organization that produces the annual LA Pride celebration, has announced its planned June programming.

"LA Pride 2021: Thrive with Pride" will feature a month-long combination of events including a special celebration on ABC7.

LA Pride weekend will kick-off on Thursday, June 10, with a concert exclusively presented by and live streamed on TikTok and featuring Charli XCX and a showcase of up and coming LGBTQ+ artists across genres.

In addition, ABC7 will air a one-hour primetime special, "Thrive with Pride Celebration," on Saturday, June 12 at 9 p.m.

Hosts Ellen Leyva and Brandi Hitt will be joined by Karl Schmid and Eric Resendiz as they present the best of LA's LGBTQ+ community.

The presentation will feature individual profiles, celebrity shout-outs, spotlights on LA Pride's 2021 Honorees, special Pride performances and more.

In recognition of the incredibly difficult work Los Angeles social justice and non-profit organizations have put into achieving equity, actionable change and stability, LA Pride will launch a 30-day give back campaign to support these efforts.

"Pride Makes a Difference" will highlight opportunities for Angelenos to sign up to either volunteer, or donate goods and/or money to local organizations in Los Angeles County.

The new program is in conjunction with volunteer organization Big Sunday. A list of selected local organizations and drop off sites will be announced at a later date.

CSW has also expanded and diversified its board of directors, with a focus on true community representation.

Part of the internal mandate includes looking at ways the non-profit can go beyond a June Pride celebration and actively work for and within the Los Angeles LGBTQ+ community all year long.

Check out abc7.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, and share your Pride with #abc7eyewitness.
