Community & Events

LA's oldest bowling alley is reopening in Highland Park

Highland Park Bowl opened in 1927. It was a popular spot during prohibition.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

LA's oldest bowling alley is reopening

HIGHLAND PARK (KABC) -- Highland Park Bowl, the oldest operating bowling alley in L.A., is reopening.

"It feels amazing and it's great to see the city starting to slowly kind of revive," said co-owner Dimitri Komarov.

Komarov and his partners closed Highland Park Bowl for 15 months due to the pandemic.

But bowling alleys in L.A. County have recently been reopening at 25% capacity.

"We were forced to close and, unfortunately, through all the pandemic phases, bowling was never allowed," he said.

Komarov said their landlord gave them a break on rent. They created and sold merchandise to create some income.

But with guests able to return to bowling alleys, they have some new restrictions.

They're only opening four of their bowling lanes and you can only have six people maximum at your reservation.

Check out the video for more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshighland parklos angeles countycommunity journalistbowlingin the communitysports
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden to the nation and world: 'America is rising anew'
AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Biden's joint address to Congress
Castaic fire spreads to 650 acres
Off-duty LAPD officer shot in Sherman Oaks during gun battle
Long Beach mother of two dies during plastic surgery in Mexico
Suspect in LA shooting spree identified; motive remains unknown
Security cameras in La Cañada Flintridge identify stolen vehicles
Show More
Flower vendor speaks out after random attack
Biden administration to seek menthol ban
Why the 2021 CA recall is poised to be a circus
LA property owner says COVID protections for renters has left him homeless
Prehistoric bones found during pool construction in Las Vegas
More TOP STORIES News