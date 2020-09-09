census

Leader in transgender community discusses why Census is crucial for underrepresented communities

For underrepresented and hard-to-reach communities, it's more important than ever to be counted in the 2020 Census.

Drian Juarez, Vice President of programs for Trans Can Work joined Eyewitness News via Skype to discuss why Census outreach efforts are so crucial, especially for the transgender community.

"If you're not counted, then you're invisible."

Apart from allocating federal funds, the data collected also informs where discrimination may be happening, Juarez added, even if the 2020 Census doesn't account for transgender individuals.

"We have to be counted even though our full identities are not being captured, we need to have our numbers counted so that funding goes to our states for those incredible programs," Juarez said.

Though this Census will be collecting data on same-sex partners, Juarez says there's alot of work to be done to make sure the transgender population is included in the 2030 census.

The U.S. Census Bureau has changed the deadline for completing the 2020 Census a few times - here we explain why and what you need to know about the Census.

