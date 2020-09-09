Leader in transgender community discusses why Census is crucial for underrepresented communities

Drian Juarez, Vice President of programs for Trans Can Work joined Eyewitness News via Skype to discuss why Census outreach efforts are so crucial, especially for the transgender community.
"If you're not counted, then you're invisible."
Apart from allocating federal funds, the data collected also informs where discrimination may be happening, Juarez added, even if the 2020 Census doesn't account for transgender individuals.
"We have to be counted even though our full identities are not being captured, we need to have our numbers counted so that funding goes to our states for those incredible programs," Juarez said.
Though this Census will be collecting data on same-sex partners, Juarez says there's alot of work to be done to make sure the transgender population is included in the 2030 census.
Watch the above video for the full interview.