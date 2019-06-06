Lily Tomlin honored at kick off of LGBT Pride exhibit at The Hollywood Museum

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Actress and comedian Lily Tomlin will be honored Thursday night as part of The Hollywood Museum's annual exhibit highlighting the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender community in television and film through the decades.
"Reel to Real: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTs in Hollywood" features photos, costumes, props and iconic imagery from the past and present.
The collection provides a unique perspective on how LGBT individuals have been portrayed in Hollywood, from early stereotypes to modern representations, as well as celebrate LGBT actors for their contributions.
This year's event will also feature special recognition of television personality Tyler Henry, entrepreneur Lisa Vanderpump and Tomlin's wife, writer Jane Wagner.
The Hollywood Museum's presentation places the exhibit in the historical context of Hollywood, which is home to a large LGBT community working in the entertainment industry.
Exhibit highlights include costumes from: "Bohemian Rhapsody," "One Day at a Time." "Vanderpump Rules," "Hollywood Medium," "Project Runway," "After Forever," "Grace and Frankie and "RuPaul's Drag Race."
The Hollywood Museum is located in the Historic Max Factor Building, 1660 N. Highland Avenue in Hollywood.
The exhibit runs through the end of September. More information can be found here.
