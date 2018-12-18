COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Lomita residents want answers to noisy water drill that operates 24/7

A water drill went up around Thanksgiving and the residents who live within a few blocks of it said it's increased noise and that it happens morning, noon and night.

LOMITA, Calif. (KABC) --
"We can feel it on the ground when they start pounding. It's not only just the pounding, the vibration, the noise - 24/7, nighttime, 12 o'clock - you can hear this thing like it's in your backyard," resident Larry Bettencourt said.

Larry's neighbor, Jill Church, emailed ABC7 Eyewitness News and provided video of the drilling happening at night.

Church said she and some of her neighbors have gone to Lomita city officials and neighboring towns to ask who is responsible for putting it up.

"Nobody wants to claim this drill. They're drilling for water, but nobody wants to let anybody know what's going on, how long it's going to take. Rolling Hills doesn't claim it. Torrance doesn't claim it. We need answers," she said.

Off camera, other neighbors said the noise during the day and the bright lights at night have become a nuisance. But there's no word from either Torrance or Rolling Hills, however, neighbors have gotten the attention of the Lomita City Council.

"I'd like to get some support from the city of Lomita. We're residents here. We'd like to get some answers. Maybe if the cities talked to each other, we can get some answers," Church said.

At 7 p.m. Tuesday, a group of residents planned to speak at the Lomita City Council meeting and have plenty of questions about the water pump. They hope to get some answers.
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
