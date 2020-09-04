Make Yourself Count 2020 Census

In times of COVID it's crystal clear that we need to invest in our education and health sectors. Federal and state funds for both education and health programs are always determined by the demographics of the population - the most important of which is population size. Policymakers use this data to identify how much resources each community needs, oftentimes cutting funding for programs in communities that experience a reduction of their population.
As of August 5th, 4 out of every 10 households in the U.S. have not completed the Census. Ending the self-reporting and field operations of the Census on September 30th instead of October 31st will inevitably lead to a massive undercount of the population, especially in historically undercounted communities that have been the most affected by COVID and who need these resources to improve their quality of life. Being undercounted will in turn affect the amount of funding that communities receive.
You can self-report online via My2020Census.gov or by calling 1-844-330-2020 (English) or 1-844-468-2020 (Spanish)
For other languages, please click on the link below for the 13 core 2020 Census response phone lines: https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond/responding-by-phone.html
FAQs: https://2020census.gov/en/help/census-101.html
For those who prefer to have a printed step-by-step guide, here the 60 language guides including Braille and large print: https://2020census.gov/en/languages.html
