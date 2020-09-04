census

Make Yourself Count 2020 Census

In times of COVID it's crystal clear that we need to invest in our education and health sectors. Federal and state funds for both education and health programs are always determined by the demographics of the population - the most important of which is population size. Policymakers use this data to identify how much resources each community needs, oftentimes cutting funding for programs in communities that experience a reduction of their population.

As of August 5th, 4 out of every 10 households in the U.S. have not completed the Census. Ending the self-reporting and field operations of the Census on September 30th instead of October 31st will inevitably lead to a massive undercount of the population, especially in historically undercounted communities that have been the most affected by COVID and who need these resources to improve their quality of life. Being undercounted will in turn affect the amount of funding that communities receive.

You can self-report online via My2020Census.gov or by calling 1-844-330-2020 (English) or 1-844-468-2020 (Spanish)

For other languages, please click on the link below for the 13 core 2020 Census response phone lines: https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond/responding-by-phone.html

FAQs: https://2020census.gov/en/help/census-101.html

For those who prefer to have a printed step-by-step guide, here the 60 language guides including Braille and large print: https://2020census.gov/en/languages.html

For more information on our Census Community Partners, please visit their website below:

Southern California Resource Services for Independent Living: www.scrs-ilc.org

First 5 LA: www.first5la.org

TransCanWork: transcanwork.org

Census LA:

LA City: census.lacity.org

LA County: census.lacounty.gov

Asian Americans Advancing Justice: www.advancingjustice-aajc.org

SOS Alex Padilla: www.sos.ca.gov/administration/all-californians-count-census-2020/

California Native Vote Project, Los Angeles City: canativevote.org

County Native American Indian Commission: lanaic.lacounty.gov

Second Baptist Church in Monrovia: www.sbcmonrovia.org

CHIRLA: chirla.org

Self Help Graphics & Arts: www.selfhelpgraphics.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angelessocietylos angelescommunitycensus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CENSUS
Organizers in LA County urge census participation
California could lose political power with new census
Free meal vouchers distributed to increase Census response rate
LA County reporting lower census response rate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Plague warning' closes Lake Tahoe beach
LIVE: Q&A with former UCLA Bruin, Clipper Baron Davis
4th body in 11 days recovered along Orange County coast
Severe heat wave to hit this weekend - but how hot will it get?
Officials say 'paintball wars' plaguing LA are 'recipe for disaster'
SF salon owner denies she 'set up' Pelosi, demands apology
Fans outraged after Taco Bell removes Mexican Pizza from its menu
Show More
Southwest Airlines adds Palm Springs as new destination
White professor says she pretended to be Black her entire career
SoCal heat wave could prompt rolling blackouts
Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'
Trainee, supervising officer were involved in Dijon Kizzee shooting
More TOP STORIES News