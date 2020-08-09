LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- One man in Laguna Beach who serenaded his girlfriend while she was in the hospital is a reminder to not count out the healing power of music.
Regulo Valentin, a professional singer, showed up everyday at Mission Hospital's rehab center to serenade his girlfriend who was recovering from a stroke.
Claudia Soto says the visits "made her day." She was hospitalized for 15 days until she was finally discharged.
Man serenades girlfriend recovering from stroke everyday at hospital in Laguna Beach
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News