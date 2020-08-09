Man serenades girlfriend recovering from stroke everyday at hospital in Laguna Beach

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- One man in Laguna Beach who serenaded his girlfriend while she was in the hospital is a reminder to not count out the healing power of music.Regulo Valentin, a professional singer, showed up everyday at Mission Hospital's rehab center to serenade his girlfriend who was recovering from a stroke.Claudia Soto says the visits "made her day." She was hospitalized for 15 days until she was finally discharged.