Bay Area man's epic Halloween light show features rapping, neon pumpkins and strobe lights

TRACY, Calif. -- Rapping, neon-charged pumpkins, and an accompanying light show of ghosts and gravestones greets neighbors in one Bay Area neighborhood this Halloween.
The creative man behind this flashy, fall display puts on a show on the weekends to raise money for a local family shelter.
Tracy resident Tom BetGeorge said his love for light-shows started as a hobby at home.
Now, he creates them for theme parks across the globe.
