halloween

Bay Area man's epic Halloween light show features rapping, neon pumpkins and strobe lights

TRACY, Calif. -- Rapping, neon-charged pumpkins, and an accompanying light show of ghosts and gravestones greets neighbors in one Bay Area neighborhood this Halloween.

The creative man behind this flashy, fall display puts on a show on the weekends to raise money for a local family shelter.

Tracy resident Tom BetGeorge said his love for light-shows started as a hobby at home.
Now, he creates them for theme parks across the globe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshalloweenfun stuff
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Mom creates Halloween display on front lawn for terminally-ill son
Where's the candy? Nextdoor offers trick or treating map
Car wash doubles as haunted house to offer clean, scary fun
Philadelphia's Midtown Village Is THE Halloween Bar Scene
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hemet brush fire burns 20 acres before crews gain control
9 injured after vehicle shears fire hydrant in Canoga Park
SoCal residents remain on edge amid wildfire-prone conditions
1 dead in fire on 35-foot boat near San Pedro
Hot temps, wind, low humidity in store for the week in SoCal
LIVE VIDEO: Tornado touched down in Dallas, leveling buildings
Firefighter falls off roof, continues battling blaze in Sun Valley
Show More
Fans flock to 'Joker' stairs in New York City for perfect Instagram picture
Search continues for man accused of shooting at deputies in Cudahy
Woman sought after deadly hit-and-run crash in North Hills
AIDS Walk LA marches to end stigma, raise awareness in its 35th year
Controlled explosions topple damaged cranes at hotel site: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News