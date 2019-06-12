L.A. Mayor Garcetti writes open letter about homelessness, takes "full responsibility"

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5343044" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A recent report shows the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles is getting worse. Tents and encampments can be found all over the city.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Facing rising criticism for the sharp increase in homelessness, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti wrote an open letter to residents, defending the work being done by the city to address the problem while saying he takes "full responsibility'' for the city's response to the issue.In a letter to Los Angeles residents, Garcetti insisted that more than 100 projects are in the works to provide more than 7,400 housing units for the homeless thanks to Proposition HHH, a $1.2 billion bond measure approved by voters in 2016 to fund homelessness programs.